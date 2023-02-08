Horton woman arrested after meth found following single-vehicle crash

Tonya White
Tonya White(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton woman is behind bars after methamphetamine was allegedly found on her after a single-vehicle crash.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, officials were called to the intersection of 2100 and 240th Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found that the driver, Tonya White, 47, of Horton, was allegedly in possession of drugs.

White was booked into the Brown Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the accident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

