TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Highland Park High School basketball team honored a young fan during a recent game. Joseph just turned 6, and he’s faced many health challenges during his life. He’s become a big fan of the Scots. The team took pictures with Joseph, he got to dribble a ball on the court, and the crowd in the stands cheered him on.

