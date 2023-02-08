Headlights blamed for Tuesday night crash in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High-beam headlights were being blamed for a single-vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night along the Oakland Expressway just northeast of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday on K-4 highway, about a half-mile southeast of N.E. Seward Avenue.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Toyota Camry was traveling southeast on K-4 when oncoming traffic had high beams activated.

The Camry swerved, overcorrected, then lost control, striking a guard rail.

The Camry’s driver, Qiu Dong, 39, of Topeka, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The patrol said Dong was wearing his seat belt.

