Harvesters to host Valentine’s Day food distribution

FILE - Harvesters food distribution
FILE - Harvesters food distribution(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers with Harvesters will host the food bank’s next food distribution on Valentine’s Day.

Harvesters says its next food distribution will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot. The event follows the cancellation of its last distribution at the Kansas Neurological Institute.

On the second Tuesday of each month, Harvesters said volunteers host mobile food distributions for those in need. The event will be held in the east parking lot at Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr. - just south of 17th St. and Topeka Blvd.

Officials noted that no ID or proof of eligibility will be required, only the zip code and the number of people in the family. This is a free event.

Harvesters said the event has been sponsored by the Topeka Turnaround Team, Inc. and the Topeka Bible Church. Those in need of assistance should arrive as early as possible.

