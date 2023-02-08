Governor Kelly praises and promotes 2023 farm bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Farm Bureau Day at the Statehouse included a speech from Governor Laura Kelly informing attendees of a bill that has been introduced to lawmakers to improve the agricultural industry.

At the annual event, Governor Kelly discussed a farm bill that she says had been introduced into the state House and Senate. In honor of the annual day, the governor wanted to tell attendees and Kansas farmers all about the bill.

In some of the measures in the bill, Kelly said she had urged the House and Senate committees to keep the following: crop insurance, volunteer conservation programs, and technological innovations. If you would like to view the bill, the Farm Bureau has a webpage dedicated to the 2023 farm bill, which can be found HERE.

The governor calls each aspect of the bill vital to maintaining a robust agricultural economy for Kansas.

“Not only is agriculture a critical part of Kansas’ past and a key economic driver in our present, but it also holds the key to our future,” said Governor Kelly. “Each of you here plays an important role in making that happen.”

Kelly said that she and Mike Beam, the agricultural secretary, will continue to monitor the bill’s progress through congress and advocate for its approval.

“My administration is doing everything we can to ensure that they [farmers] have the resources and the support they need for those communities to continue to thrive,” said Governor Kelly.

