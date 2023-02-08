Garden City man arrested on 162 counts of theft from church

A credit card(WILX)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police arrested a 36-year-old man on Tuesday who is accused of stealing from a local church.

Police began investigating the theft on Jan. 31 after being contacted by the First Baptist Church. The church said an individual had been using the church’s debit card, and the church was missing approximately $100,000.00.

During the investigation, police identified Manuel Terrazas, 36, of Garden City, as the suspect. He was arrested at the Finney County Law Enforcement Center and booked into jail on 162 counts of criminal use of a financial card and 162 counts of theft.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

