Free for all: Creel limits halted at Kingman Fishing Lake ahead of renovations

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - In a free for all fashion, creel limits have been halted at Kingman State Fishing Lake to allow anglers to rid the lake of fish ahead of upcoming renovations.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that anglers who frequent Kingman State Fishing Lake - about 7 miles west of Kingman - will have more variety to look forward to in the fall of 2023.

After several months of decision-making and planning, KDPW said it has decided to completely renovate the lake to improve aquatic habitat and fishing conditions. Staff will also use the downtime to upgrade roads in the area’s campground as well.

Officials noted that renovations will begin with a fish salvage order which went into effect on Monday, Feb. 6. During the order, the public can collect any remaining fish in the lake by traditional rod and reel fishing only - all other methods including seining and snagging are still barred. However, daily creel limits and size limits will be temporarily removed.

Once all fish have been removed from the lake, KDWP said it will be drained so staff may improve the existing habitat.

“Kingman State Fishing Lake developed an overabundance of undesirable fish species that ultimately created poor water conditions,” said Micah Waters, district Fisheries biologist at KDWP. “At this point, the most effective method for getting our local fish populations back in balance will be to fully drain and renovate the lake and start a ‘new’ fishery. This will ensure the fish stocked have adequate food and shelter, that the water quality is sufficient, and it will ultimately create a better experience for anglers, as well.”

Once staff have completely renovated the habitat, KDWP said they will then wait for the lake to reach an ideal water level before it is stocked with largemouth bass, channel catfish, bluegill, northern pike and black crappie.

Weather allowing, officials estimate the project to be completed in the fall of 2023.

