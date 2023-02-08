Four Wildcats, two Jayhawks invited to NFL Combine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NFL released the list of 319 prospects invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Wednesday, with four K-State Wildcat and two Kansas Jayhawk football players making the cut.

Representing K-State is DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DB Julius Brents, WR Malik Knowles and RB Deuce Vaughn. KSU’s four players are the most selected to participate in the NFL Combine since five K-State players attended in 2013.

KU’s OL Earl Bostick Jr. and LB Lonnie Phelps received invites to be part of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine as well.

The combine will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 28-March 6.

