Ascension Via Christi Manhattan honored for excellence in newborn screening

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has been honored for its excellence in screening newborn babies.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that it has been recognized for its Newborn Screening Program which is typically conducted between 24 and f8 hours after birth to find and treat rare conditions.

The hospital noted that the awards were chosen from qualifying criteria in 2021 based on state screening goals. It received recognition for its critical congenital heart defect, metabolic and genetic screenings.

“With these screenings being regulated by the state, it allows our hospital to consistently provide evidenced based care and referrals as needed,” said Chandra Case, director of Women’s Health.

Ascension indicated that the program is a collaborative effort between public health officials, hospitals, providers and the parents of the babies screened. Newborn screening in the Sunflower State includes three types of tests - hearing, pulse oximetry to find congenital heart defects and a hell sick to collect small blood samples to find 32 metabolic or genetic conditions.

“This achievement speaks to the high quality of care that every member of our team provides to our moms and babies,” said Bob Copple, hospital president. “I am so proud of the collaborative effort of all involved in receiving this recognition.”

To learn more about Labor and Delivery at Ascension Via Christi, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.