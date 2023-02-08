Arizona man recovers in Kansas hospital following I-70 crash

LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man is recovering in a Kansas hospital after his vehicle smashed into a barrier wall on I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 221.8 on eastbound I-70 in Leavenworth Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Hyundai Elantra driven by John Albert Michael Gaches, 32, of Chandler, Ariz., was headed east on the interstate. For an unknown reason, the sedan veered to the left and hit the inside barrier wall.

KHP said Gaches was rushed to Providence Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

