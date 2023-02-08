Arab Shrine giving away 1,500 circus tickets to emergency responders in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Arab Shriners are saying “thanks” to emergency responders in Topeka and Shawnee County by giving away 1,500 tickets to the organization’s 83rd annual circus set for later this month at the Stormont Vail Events Center in the capital city.

“Arab Shriners appreciate the important service emergency responder personnel perform for the community,” said John Sidwell, a spokesman for the Arab Shrine in Topeka. “They perform their duties 24 hours a day at times that often conflict with normal family events. We want to give these dedicated professionals the opportunity to spend quality time with their families.”

Shriners were scheduled to make the ticket donation on Wednesday morning at the Arab Temple, 1305 S. Kansas Ave.

Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles, Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill and Topeka Fire Chief Randy Phillips were scheduled to be on hand for the ticket presentation.

The 83rd Annual Arab Shrine Circus will take place Feb. 24, 25 and 26 at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/arabshrinecircus/.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.