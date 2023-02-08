Arab Shrine giving away 1,500 circus tickets to emergency responders in Topeka area

Arab Shriners are giving 1,500 tickets to the organization’s 83rd annual circus set for Feb....
Arab Shriners are giving 1,500 tickets to the organization’s 83rd annual circus set for Feb. 24, 25 and 26 at the Stormont Vail Events Center in the Topeka.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Arab Shriners are saying “thanks” to emergency responders in Topeka and Shawnee County by giving away 1,500 tickets to the organization’s 83rd annual circus set for later this month at the Stormont Vail Events Center in the capital city.

“Arab Shriners appreciate the important service emergency responder personnel perform for the community,” said John Sidwell, a spokesman for the Arab Shrine in Topeka. “They perform their duties 24 hours a day at times that often conflict with normal family events. We want to give these dedicated professionals the opportunity to spend quality time with their families.”

Shriners were scheduled to make the ticket donation on Wednesday morning at the Arab Temple, 1305 S. Kansas Ave.

Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles, Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill and Topeka Fire Chief Randy Phillips were scheduled to be on hand for the ticket presentation.

The 83rd Annual Arab Shrine Circus will take place Feb. 24, 25 and 26 at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/arabshrinecircus/.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Co. Game Warden Twellmann saves a buck on Feb. 6, 2023.
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss
Murder charges have been filed against Wesley Rayton, the man accused of shooting and killing a...
Charges filed against man accused of killing tow truck driver in Central Topeka
Christopher Clinton
Topeka man arrested after drugs found during Jackson Co. traffic stop
Cody Degand
Man accused of brutal murder under Polk Quincy bound over for trial

Latest News

Dickinson Co. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that led to the discovery...
$500,000+ worth of drugs found in Dickinson Co. traffic stop
FILE
Kansas Adjutant General, KHP Superintendent announce retirements
A woman was taken to a local hospital on Wednesday morning after the car she was driving hit a...
Woman taken to hospital after car hits pole outside Topeka middle school
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Third man arrested in Aggieville homicide that led to officer-involved shooting