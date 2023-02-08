ACT Theatre opens “Death by Chocolate” this weekend

Polar Plunges take place Feb. 12 in Manhattan, Feb. 18 in Emporia and March 4 in Topeka. Visit plungeks.org
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The coffee is to-die-for at the location central to the show ACT Theatre has coming up.

They’ll debut the play “Death by Chocolate” this weekend. Director Patricia Middleton visited Eye on NE Kansas to share a bit about the plot (no spoilers!) and the cast.

Middleton described “Death by Chocolate” as a comedy with some outrageous characters.

ACT Theatre Company performances are 7 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and 17-18, and 2 p.m. Feb. 12 and 19 at Elmont United Methodist Church, 6635 NW Church Lane, Elmont.

Tickets are $15. You can purchase tickets at the door, or in advance at acttheatrecompany.com.

