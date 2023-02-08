$500,000+ worth of drugs found in Dickinson Co. traffic stop

Dickinson Co. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that led to the discovery...
Dickinson Co. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that led to the discovery of an estimated $500,000+ worth of drugs. One Missouri man in possession of the drugs was taken into police custody.(Dickinson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Dickinson Co. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that led to the discovery of an estimated $500,000+ worth of drugs. One Missouri man in possession of the drugs was taken into police custody.

At 10:07 a.m. on Tuesday, the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office pulled over a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup for a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputies detected a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle, which led deputies to search the car.

The deputies said they found 182 lbs. of marijuana, 49 lbs. of THC wax, 1000 psilocybin mushroom candy bars, 11 lbs. of psilocybin mushrooms, 550 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes already packaged for sale, and 128 pre-packaged four-gram marijuana packages.

Following the discovery of the drugs, the driver, identified as Darren James Denter, 49, of Old Monroe, Missouri, was taken into custody and booked into the Dickinson Co. Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office requested the filing of the following charges: possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute certain hallucinogenic, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

