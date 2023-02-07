Tuesday forecast: A nice day, rain returns tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After tying the record high in Topeka on Monday with 71° (1904 and 2009), temperatures will be much cooler the rest of the week but remaining above average for this time of year. Monitoring a couple chances of precipitation by the 2nd half of the work week with the bulk of it occurring at night.

Taking Action:

Monitoring a chance for rain Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. While most of it will be rain, some snow may mix in at times for minor accumulation but impacts will be minimal other than wet and a few slushy spots Thursday morning.

A better chance for light snow is expected Thursday night. While totals won’t be impressive, most spots less than 0.5″, there still could be slick spots Friday morning.



After a windy and warm day yesterday, we’ll get a break from the strong winds today and tomorrow before increasing again to end the week and continuing for the weekend. The other big weather story will be the precipitation chances in the 8 day. While the bulk of it will be rain, some winter precipitation could mix in at times Wednesday night and despite a mainly all snow chance Thursday night, lack of moisture will limit accumulation.

Normal High: 43/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds NW/N 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph weakening by this afternoon to 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 20s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50°. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Rain is likely especially for the eastern half of the WIBW viewing area Wednesday night with snow mixing in at times. Most of the precipitation will be out of the area by 5am leading to dry but mostly cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the mid-upper 40s and winds gusts around 30 mph.

Light snow will move in mainly after 10pm Thursday night and push out around sunrise leading to a few clouds early Friday morning otherwise plenty of sun and highs more in the upper 30s-low 40s and gusts around 25 mph.

A frigid start to the weekend, starting out in the teens but highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s with gusts 25-35 mph.

Rain is now looking to hold off until Tuesday and continue into Tuesday night with models indicating some colder air moving in toward the end of the week. If the Chiefs win the big game and the parade being Wednesday, weather is looking nice (unless the storm system keeps rain around a little longer).

