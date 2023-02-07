Topeka man arrested after reappearing at alleged burglary scene

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he reappeared at the same address he allegedly burglarized in January.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Daniel J. Petty, 36, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, in connection to a January burglary.

On Jan. 28, officials said they were called to a property owned by the Topeka Housing Authority at 600 SW 14th St. with reports of burglary, theft and criminal damage.

When officials arrived, they said Petty had already left the scene.

On Monday, TPD said they were able to find Petty at the same address where the crime happened and arrested him. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the following:

Burglary

Theft

Criminal damage to property

Possession of opiates

Criminal trespass

Petty remains behind bars with no bond listed.

