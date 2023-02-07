Topeka man arrested after not using turn signal leads officials to find meth

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after not using his turn signal led to the alleged discovery of methamphetamine in his car.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials arrested Shawn M. Kilburn, 45, of Topeka, after he was pulled over a 1999 white Buick LeSabre in the 100 block of NE Coachlight Dr. as he failed to properly signal a turn.

Officials noted that the license plate on the vehicle had also come back as expired on a 2002 Ford Explorer - a separate vehicle.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office indicated that a K-9 Unit was called to help and illegal drugs were found in the car.

Officials said Kilburn was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, license plate not assigned, failure to properly signal a turn and operating a vehicle without registration.

Kilburn no longer remains behind bars.

