Topeka man arrested after drugs found during Jackson Co. traffic stop

Christopher Clinton
Christopher Clinton(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop in Jackson County.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 3 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, a deputy pulled over a 2011 Scion XB on U.S. Highway 75 near 102nd Rd. in the southern part of the county.

Officials said that during the stop they allegedly found drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the driver, Christopher J. Clinton, 40, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on the distribution of opiates, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, felony interference with law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic offenses.

