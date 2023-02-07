Topeka alleys close as crews work to complete sewer repairs

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two alleyways in Topeka have closed as crews work to complete sewer repairs.

Officials with the City of Topeka announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that two alleys around the Capital City will close for sewer repair work.

Staff noted that the alleys of 735 SE Liberty St. and 2601 SE Michigan Ave. have both been closed. The Liberty St. alley is expected to reopen on Thursday while SE Michigan is expected to reopen Saturday.

Officials indicated that the Michigan closure is due to an emergency.

