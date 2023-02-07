Silver Lake Police warn of new scam plaguing residents

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake Police have warned residents about a new scam which includes a person who claims to be from Evergy, an Arkansas phone number and a request for payment.

The Silver Lake Police Department announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that at least one resident has been contacted by a scammer who claims to be with Evergy. In this scam, residents have been asked to make a payment for a meter upgrade.

If anyone receives any phone call, text or email from Black Rock, Ark., or anywhere, that demands immediate payment, officials said to call Evergy or their service provider for direct confirmation.

Officials have also warned residents to never give out personal or banking information out to solicitors.

