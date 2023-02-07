Shots fired in NE Topeka lead to man’s arrest after gun found to be stolen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard gunshots, saw a man throw the gun in a yard and found that it was stolen.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, while officers were on patrol they heard gunshots in the area of SE 10th and Lawrence St.

As they investigated, officials said they saw a man, later identified as Aaron T. Whitehead, 22, of Topeka, throw a gun in a nearby yard. The gun was later found to have been stolen.

TPD indicated that Whitehead was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail on possession of stolen property - firearm with a value of less than $25,000 and interference with law enforcement.

Whitehead remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.