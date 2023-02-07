Shots fired in NE Topeka lead to man’s arrest after gun found to be stolen

Aaron T. Whitehead
Aaron T. Whitehead(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard gunshots, saw a man throw the gun in a yard and found that it was stolen.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, while officers were on patrol they heard gunshots in the area of SE 10th and Lawrence St.

As they investigated, officials said they saw a man, later identified as Aaron T. Whitehead, 22, of Topeka, throw a gun in a nearby yard. The gun was later found to have been stolen.

TPD indicated that Whitehead was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail on possession of stolen property - firearm with a value of less than $25,000 and interference with law enforcement.

Whitehead remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Co. officials search for a missing boy on Feb. 6, 2023.
6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence
FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss
Franklin Co. Game Warden Twellmann saves a buck on Feb. 6, 2023.
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
Robert E. Love Jr.
Man accused of killing Topeka woman in chase arrested more than 1 year later
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Verbal sparring reason for benching KC-Wyandotte, Highland Park boys’ basketball game

Latest News

Kansas waterfowl
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
Daniel Petty
Topeka man arrested after reappearing at alleged burglary scene
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass under pressure during...
Mahomes, Chiefs gear among most sold in Lids stores
Murder charges have been filed against Wesley Rayton, the man accused of shooting and killing a...
Charges filed against man accused of killing tow truck driver in Central Topeka