Shawnee Co. celebrates sharpest population jump in 10 years

More people are moving to Shawnee County and that has the Greater Topeka partnership celebrating.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More people are moving to Shawnee County and that has the Greater Topeka partnership celebrating.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says data certified in 2022 by the Kansas Division of the Budget reports Shawnee County recently recorded its largest single-year growth in population in 10 years, adding 2,265 people.

“If I were to point back I would say probably going back 10, 8, or 7 years ago developing the community-wide strategy, the momentum 2022 strategy, starting to work on our net promoters for our own community morale; quite frankly just working on building a city and a community that people want to live in and convincing our own citizens that they want to live here as well,” said Greater Topeka Partnership, CEO, Matt Pivarnik.

Matt Pivarnik with GTP says the increase is the biggest among the state’s five most populous counties.

Sedgwick, Johnson, and Wyandotte counties all saw positive growth, while Douglas county lost more than 3,000 residents last year.

Pivarnik said this win is only the beginning for Topeka.

“We’re trying to be as creative as we possibly can. So incentives, one of the things we’re talking about right now is still doing the employer match with Choose Topeka, but maybe we should explore a relationship with Washburn University. How do we keep those students here and could we make it a little more financially lucrative?” said Pivarnik.

“Another program we’re looking at is the boomerang program. All of the people that grew up here and left here and live somewhere else, what if we did a boomerang program and started reaching out to them and said, you know what, the Topeka you left is not the Topeka that’s here now and so it’s time to come back. We just have to keep the pedal to the metal and keep moving in a positive direction,” Pivarnik said.

GTP says other recent surveys ranked Shawnee County as having two of the top 10 school districts in the state and the fourth hottest housing market in the United States.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis and Nena Ramirez
Oakland couple released from hospital following alleged attempted murder
FILE
2 drivers pronounced dead after head-on collision in NW Kan.
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
FILE
Lecompton native who helped lead Steelers to 2 Super Bowl victories dies at 70
Douglas Co. officials search for a missing boy on Feb. 6, 2023.
6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence

Latest News

The APD has confirmed that officers are carrying Kloxxado, a lifesaving drug that stops opioid...
APD begins carrying naloxone
HAWAII NEWS NOW
This homeless shelter for families has the money to reopen and the need. So why hasn’t it yet?
Song about organ transplant wins a Grammy
Song about organ transplant wins song of the year
foot pain
foot pain
First Alert Weather Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast 02/06/23 @ 10 p.m.