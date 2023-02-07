Restaurants coming to the Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center is upgrading its services to bring new offerings to Topekans as 2023 begins.

The events center announced on January 13, 2023, that the center will expand its services to include more food and beverage options. On Monday, the venue said it is installing several new restaurants as concessions for visitors attending events.

Some of the restaurants listed include the Topeka Sausage Company, Lil’ Taqueria, Fresh Classics Concessions, and a grab-and-go market.

Kellen Seitz, the general manager of the Stormont Vail Events Center, says those selections -- along with the Happy Basset and the original concession stands still in place -- will provide something new for the visitors to enjoy.

”Really diversifying the menu of what people can expect when they come to events at Stormont Vail Events Center and try to provide them with something that is beyond concession food,” said Seitz. “Something that is a little more exciting, a little more entertaining, and certainly adds to the atmosphere of why you are there in the first place which is to have fun and go to events.”

Seitz also said the events center is also installing the new turf for the Topeka Tropics, who play on March 13. The next event the Stormont Vail Events Center will host is a showtime live boxing event, which will be Friday, February 17.

