RCPD releases 2022 Crime Stats

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Dept. says crime was generally down over the past year.

RCPD released its 2022 Riley County Crime Stats, which report one homicide, 40 rapes, 11 robberies, and 122 aggravated assault/batteries in 2022. The single homicide equals the one reported in 2021, while the robberies and assaults were down nine and 23, respectively. The 40 rape cases, however, were up five from the previous year.

The report also shows a significant decline in property crimes, with 251 less cases reported in 2022 than 2021.

The totals for all crimes are below the five-year average.

RCPD did note the report does not include stats from Kansas State University Police.

