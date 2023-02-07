RCPD releases 2022 Crime Stats

RCPD Crime Stats 2022
RCPD Crime Stats 2022(RCPD)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Dept. says crime was generally down over the past year.

RCPD released its 2022 Riley County Crime Stats, which report one homicide, 40 rapes, 11 robberies, and 122 aggravated assault/batteries in 2022. The single homicide equals the one reported in 2021, while the robberies and assaults were down nine and 23, respectively. The 40 rape cases, however, were up five from the previous year.

The report also shows a significant decline in property crimes, with 251 less cases reported in 2022 than 2021.

The totals for all crimes are below the five-year average.

RCPD did note the report does not include stats from Kansas State University Police.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis and Nena Ramirez
Oakland couple released from hospital following alleged attempted murder
FILE
2 drivers pronounced dead after head-on collision in NW Kan.
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
FILE
Lecompton native who helped lead Steelers to 2 Super Bowl victories dies at 70
Douglas Co. officials search for a missing boy on Feb. 6, 2023.
6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence

Latest News

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran has been confirmed as the ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’...
Sen. Moran announced as the ‘ranking member’ of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs committee
A Topeka man is behind bars in Brown County after methamphetamine was found following a stolen...
Topeka man lands behind bars after meth found following stolen car chase
Fix Our Streets 2023 projects released
One person is in custody for a grass fire started near the Governor’s Mansion.
One arrested for grass fire near Cedar Crest in Topeka