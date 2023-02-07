Quincy St. project creates new closure as intersection reopens

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As road crews progress on the Quincy St. project, one intersection will reopen to traffic as another part of the street closes.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 8, EmCon will reopen SE 6th Ave. to eastbound traffic.

This will allow both east and westbound traffic to travel through the 6th and Quincy intersection.

Also on Wednesday, staff said EmCon will close all lanes of SE 6th and Quincy between 6th and 7th St. except for the west-most southbound lane. This lane will remain intact to allow access of the Park N Shop garage.

