Oakley man hospitalized after hit-and-run on NW Kan. highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GOODLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oakley man was hospitalized after his vehicle was clipped during a hit-and-run on a northwestern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:05 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 181.5 on southbound Kansas Highway 27 - about 8 miles north of Goodland - with reports of a hit-and-run.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Chevrolet Trax driven by Robert C. Sharps, 47, of Oakley, had been parked on the shoulder of the highway when a second unknown vehicle also headed south clipped the SUV on the driver’s side rear corner.

Officials noted that the impact of the collision sent Sharps and his SUV into the west ditch as the suspect vehicle continued south.

KHP said Sharps was taken to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

