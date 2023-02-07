Newton cyclist hospitalized after hit by juvenile attempting to park

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A cyclist in Newton was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a juvenile attempting to park their minivan.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, emergency crews were called to 431 Victoria Rd. in Newton with reports of a crash between a bicycle and a vehicle.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan driven by a juvenile had been headed west on Victoria Rd. At the same time, Nicolas Ybarra, 22, of Newton, had been biking east.

Officials indicated that the minor attempted to turn into the parking lot at 431 Victoria Rd., however, they hit Ybarra on his bike.

KHP noted that the minivan stopped in the road while Ybarra was thrown into the grass next to the vehicle.

While no one in the minivan was injured, officials said Ybarra was taken to Newton Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

