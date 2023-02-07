Morning two-vehicle crash slows traffic in southeast Topeka

Two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning slows traffic in southeast Topeka
Two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning slows traffic in southeast Topeka(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital and slowed traffic at a busy southeast Topeka intersection.

The crash was reported at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday at S.E. 45th and Adams.

A red Honda Civic and a maroon Nissan Rogue collided in the intersection.

Authorities said at the scene that the Nissan’s driver was transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Honda was reported uninjured.

Authorities said both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

