Man accused of brutal chopping murder under Polk Quincy bound over for trial

Cody Degand
Cody Degand(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of brutally chopping and murdering another under the Polk Quincy Viaduct during the fall of 2022 has been bound over for trial.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced that Cody Michael Degand has been bound over for the trial of a 2022 homicide.

Around 8 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, Kagay said employees at Scoth Fabric Care, 134 SE Quincy St., reported that blood had covered the parking lot near the southeast corner of 2nd and Quincy under the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.

When officials responded, they said they found a body with multiple injuries to the arms, hands and face which had been described as “chop” injuries. Due to the extent of these injuries, officials could not immediately identify the victim.

Kagay indicated the victim has since been identified as John E. Grubb Jr., of Topeka. The investigation also found that he had been killed between 12:46 and 12:52 a.m. that morning.

Officials noted that the investigation led to Degand’s Oct. 6 arrest. He was charged with Murder in the First Degree on Oct. 11, and his case came before a preliminary hearing on Feb. 3.

At the end of the hearing, Kagay noted that the Court found probable cause to believe Degand did commit this crime and he was bound over for trial. The case has now been set for a scheduling conference at 3 p.m. on March 30.

Degand remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

