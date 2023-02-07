Mahomes, Chiefs gear among most sold in Lids stores

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nationwide athletic retail company has announced that Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs gear are among the most sold in its stores.

As fans and players alike prepare for the Big Game over the weekend, athletic retail company Lids announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that Chiefs gear - Patrick Mahomes’ specifically - is among its most sold gear this season.

Lids noted that Mahomes’ jersey was the 2nd most purchased uniform during the 2022-23 season, trailing only the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott. Not only was #15 the most-sold jersey in Missouri, but it was also top selling in Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Utah.

The company also indicated that the Chiefs sold the 9th most gear out of any NFL team this season. Chiefs gear was the most purchased in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska.

Lids top selling jerseys by state (Lids)

Lids top selling NFL teams (Lids)

Lids top NFL team gear (Lids)

Lids top jerseys by state (Lids)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.