LIVE BLOG: Super Bowl Opening Night
PHOENIX (KCTV) - Follow along here as we provide updates on Super Bowl Opening Night as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet with the media at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.
"There's not a barbecue place I haven't liked in Kansas City."— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023
Andy Reid sets the record straight on KC BBQ 🍖
Watch #SBOpeningNight on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/DIx3o5AqRk pic.twitter.com/xEjIEFA7xP
The party has begun. #SBLVII— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2023
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/XJAwBmHh4e
In case you haven't heard, the Kelces are facing off against each other in the Super Bowl.— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2023
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/8I4npwQmMT
Your Super Bowl quarterbacks. @PatrickMahomes | @JalenHurts pic.twitter.com/J5XE0FoT1b— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 7, 2023
.@PatrickMahomes is so locked in, he hasn’t even made plans for Valentine's Day yet.— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2023
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/J6z3cAyyqO
Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy: pic.twitter.com/mRpbkoIhyt— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 7, 2023
.@PatrickMahomes II wouldn’t be here without his dad ❤️— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2023
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/tFnYVCLqLv
#chiefs CB L’Jarius Snead told me has cleared concussion protocol. He’ll practice tomorrow. He’s good to go for Super Bowl Sunday.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 7, 2023
It's the @Chiefs turn to take the stage 👀— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2023
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/XqxLlpzEYb
.@Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes is LIVE from Arizona for #SBOpeningNight! #SBLVII https://t.co/BYNX5qO6eg— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2023
Donna Kelce stopped by Jason and Travis' interview.— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2023
And she brought cookies! 🍪
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/MkPEUXcSKv
.@PatrickMahomes isn’t trying to give @brandongraham55 extra motivation 😂— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2023
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/dxKyEbBSxn
BIG RED— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2023
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/4wL8Fy4xgs
*tickle tickle* 🤭🧔♂️ #SBOpeningNight pic.twitter.com/xI70AW5gfJ— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 7, 2023
Chiefs coach Andy Reid had a long hug with Eagles center Jason Kelce…then he tugged on Kelce’s beard.— Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) February 7, 2023
You could see how much respect there is between Reid and the Eagles he coached. pic.twitter.com/EAEAGf0Fkx
"We want to be able to put our talents on display. And we're able to do that in the greatest sports town in America."@Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wants to bring home the 🏆 for the Philly faithful #SBLVII— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 7, 2023
📺: #SBOpeningNight on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/rAXCzyALH3
He's facing off against his brother, @tkelce...@JasonKelce talks with @michaelirvin88 about going for his 2nd Super Bowl ring #SBLVII— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 7, 2023
📺: #SBOpeningNight on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/7AqAJVBg2C
"We didn't come this far for no reason."@Eagles QB @JalenHurts talks with @michaelirvin88 about his team's journey to #SBLVII— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 7, 2023
📺: #SBOpeningNight on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/mADwZwpK1G
I’m at opening night for #SuperBowlLVII Chiefs fans showed up strong. pic.twitter.com/jXOg5365WG— Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) February 7, 2023
Time to have some fun, Chiefs Kingdom!#SBOpeningNight | #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/54eF3odvzr— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 7, 2023
