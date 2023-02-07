Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.

KDWP noted that waterfowl hunters in the Sunflower State should consider hunting the Light Goose Conservation Order in 2023. It said hunters will feel good knowing their favorite activity benefits the management of prolific geese and protects fragile tundra nesting sites.

The Department indicated that the Light Goose Conservation Order runs from Feb. 13 to April 30 and is a unique, federally-authorized season meant to increase the harvest of overabundant light geese - Ross’ geese and both lesser and greater snow geese.

To increase success, KDWP said the special season will allow methods not permitted during the regular season. These methods include:

Use of electronic calls

Use of unplugged shotguns

Extended shooting hours - 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset

No daily bag or possession limit

Apart from a hunting license, officials said waterfowl hunters who participate in the Order need the same three items required during regular goose seasons - a Kansas HIP Permit, State Waterfowl Stamp and Federal Waterfowl Stamp.

After a successful day of hunting, KDWP said hunters should gather all birds harvested and take them to a proper place to process or dispose of or donate them to a nearby food shelter.

For more information about the special season permit, click HERE.

