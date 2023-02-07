Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese

Kansas waterfowl
Kansas waterfowl(KDWP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.

KDWP noted that waterfowl hunters in the Sunflower State should consider hunting the Light Goose Conservation Order in 2023. It said hunters will feel good knowing their favorite activity benefits the management of prolific geese and protects fragile tundra nesting sites.

The Department indicated that the Light Goose Conservation Order runs from Feb. 13 to April 30 and is a unique, federally-authorized season meant to increase the harvest of overabundant light geese - Ross’ geese and both lesser and greater snow geese.

To increase success, KDWP said the special season will allow methods not permitted during the regular season. These methods include:

  • Use of electronic calls
  • Use of unplugged shotguns
  • Extended shooting hours - 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset
  • No daily bag or possession limit

Apart from a hunting license, officials said waterfowl hunters who participate in the Order need the same three items required during regular goose seasons - a Kansas HIP Permit, State Waterfowl Stamp and Federal Waterfowl Stamp.

After a successful day of hunting, KDWP said hunters should gather all birds harvested and take them to a proper place to process or dispose of or donate them to a nearby food shelter.

For more information about the special season permit, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Co. officials search for a missing boy on Feb. 6, 2023.
6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence
FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss
Franklin Co. Game Warden Twellmann saves a buck on Feb. 6, 2023.
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
Robert E. Love Jr.
Man accused of killing Topeka woman in chase arrested more than 1 year later
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Verbal sparring reason for benching KC-Wyandotte, Highland Park boys’ basketball game

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Daniel Petty
Topeka man arrested after reappearing at alleged burglary scene
Aaron T. Whitehead
Shots fired in NE Topeka lead to man’s arrest after gun found to be stolen
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass under pressure during...
Mahomes, Chiefs gear among most sold in Lids stores