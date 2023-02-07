Kansas cities ranked among some of the best to spend Valentine’s Day in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of cities in the region have been analyzed so couples can get the biggest bang for their buck on Valentine’s Day.

With just a week left until Valentine’s Day and America’s sweethearts set to spend around $25.9 billion on the holiday in 2023, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that it released its report on 2023′s Best Places for Valentine’s Day.

To find the most romantic and affordable cities for couples to celebrate in, WalletHub said it compared 100 of the largest cities in the U.S. across 26 key metrics. Data sets range from florists per capita to forecasted precipitation to the cost of a three-course meal for two.

Kansas City ranked 59th overall with a total score of 51.25. Broken down, it ranked 51st for budget, 58th for activities, 73rd for gift accessibility and 59th for the weather forecast. Meanwhile, Wichita ranked 68th overall with a total score of 50.33. It ranked 49th for budget, 85th for activities, 71st for gift accessibility and 52nd for the weather forecast.

To the west, Denver ranked 9th overall with a total score of 69.23. The Mile High City ranked 13th for budget, 15th for activities, 16th for gift accessibility and tied Kansas City for 59th for the weather forecast. Colorado Springs ranked 22nd overall with a total score of 60.06. Broken down, it ranked 21st for budget, 47th for activities, 43rd for gift accessibility and 12th for the weather forecast. Last in Colorado, Aurora ranked 61st overall with a total score of 51.12. It ranked 23rd for budget, 80th for activities, 90th for gift accessibility and 54th for the weather forecast.

To the north, Omaha ranked 44th overall with a total score of 54.58. Broken down, it ranked 32nd for budget, 42nd for activities, 75th for gift accessibility and 47th for the weather forecast. Lincoln ranked 72nd overall with a total score of 49.45. It ranked 55th for budget, 67th for activities, 86th for gift accessibility and 47th for the weather forecast.

To the east, St. Louis ranked 49th overall with a total score of 53.51. Broken down, it ranked 83rd for budget, 16th for activities, 15th for gift accessibility and 98th for the weather forecast.

To the south, Oklahoma City ranked 52nd overall with a total score of 53.41. Broken down, it ranked 37th for budget, 61st for activities, 52nd for gift accessibility and 61st for the weather forecast. Lastly, Tulsa ranked 71st overall with a total score of 49.62. It ranked 66th for budget, 76th for activities, 47th for gift accessibility and 75th for the weather forecast.

The report also found that Aurora had the fourth fewest florists per capita while Omaha had the fourth fewest chocolate shops per capita. It said St. Louis is forecast to have the third-worst weather that day.

