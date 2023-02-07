K-State names interim faculty athletics supervisor effective immediately

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has named a new interim faculty athletics supervisor to take effect immediately.

Kansas State University announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that Shawna Jordan, assistant dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences, has been named the interim faculty athletics representative effective immediately. She will work with K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference on academic integrity, rules compliance and student-athlete welfare.

As assistant dean, K-State said Jordan is responsible for student recruitment, retention, graduation and career preparedness. During her time, the college has established a monthly career development series, developed a professional mentoring program, organized initiatives and expanded the education abroad program.

“I am looking forward to reconnecting with athletics in this role,” said Jordan. “I began my career at K-State with athletics before transitioning to the academic side. This opportunity allows me to continue with my passion for helping students here at the University.”

K-State indicated that Jordan developed the first Bachelor of Science in athletic training degree program in the Sunflower State and served as the athletic training education program director until 2015. She was inducted into the Kansas Athletic Trainers’ Society’s Hall of Fame in 2018 - one of the first two women chosen.

“Shawna is the perfect fit for this important leadership role,” said Richard Linton, K-State president. “She understands athletics and has a long history of supporting students and creating student success. We look forward to her joining the Big 12 and representing the students of K-State.”

The University noted that Jordan has served on multiple task forces and committees, including the NCAA Third Cycle Certification Student-Athlete Well-Being committee, the President’s Commission on Multicultural Affairs committee, the Strategic Enrollment Management Financial Aid and Scholarship task force and the Presidential Scholarship Interview committee.

“Shawna brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, in both athletics and on campus, to this position,” said Gene Taylor, director of intercollegiate athletics. “She will be a great advocate for our student-athletes and athletic programs, and our institution will be well-represented within the conference. We know she will provide strong leadership in this role.”

K-State said Jordan has earned many honors and awards during her career, including the Hulsing Mentoring Award for the College of Human Ecology, the Presidential Award for Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching, the Presidential Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Advising and the College of Human Ecology Council Faculty of the Year.

The University also noted that Jordan earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a concentration in athletic training from K-State, a master’s in education with an emphasis on sports psychology from the University of Kansas and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from K-State.

