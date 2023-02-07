Highway patrol investigating fatal crash involving Amtrak train, FedEx truck

FILE — A crash between a train and a semi took place north of Pleasant Hill on Hereford Road.
FILE — A crash between a train and a semi took place north of Pleasant Hill on Hereford Road.(MGN)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A FedEx driver was killed early Tuesday when a truck collided with an Amtrak train, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred about 9:30 a.m. north of Pleasant Hill, about 37 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said the train crew and the 35 passengers on board were not injured.

The FedEx driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trained remained upright and no major roads were blocked by the collision, Lowe said.

The train left Union Station in Kansas City on its way to St. Louis and Chicago. Passengers continued their trips on chartered buses, Amtrak said.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Co. officials search for a missing boy on Feb. 6, 2023.
6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence
FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss
Franklin Co. Game Warden Twellmann saves a buck on Feb. 6, 2023.
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
Robert E. Love Jr.
Man accused of killing Topeka woman in chase arrested more than 1 year later
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Verbal sparring reason for benching KC-Wyandotte, Highland Park boys’ basketball game

Latest News

FILE - A surveillance camera image shows 32-year-old Joseph Jones walking into a Target store...
Shooting at Nebraska Target highlights gaps in gun laws
FILE
Legislation to expand Medicaid access in Kansas introduced in House, Senate
Clinton Dam Road detour on Feb. 8, 2023.
Clinton Dam road to close as crews grade shoulders
FILE
Topeka man arrested after not using turn signal leads officials to find meth