Hiawatha men arrested after officials allegedly find meth in home

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Hiawatha men were arrested after officials allegedly found methamphetamine in their home.

Around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says its Drug Task Force searched a home at 714 Iowa St. in Hiawatha after a warrant was granted.

During the search, officials allegedly found methamphetamine in the house.

As a result, officials said Ronald Clauson, 51, and Morton Alfrey, 61, both of Hiawatha, were arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Jail on possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

