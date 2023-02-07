Hiawatha men arrested after officials allegedly find meth in home

Ronald Clauson, Morton Alfrey
Ronald Clauson, Morton Alfrey(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Hiawatha men were arrested after officials allegedly found methamphetamine in their home.

Around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says its Drug Task Force searched a home at 714 Iowa St. in Hiawatha after a warrant was granted.

During the search, officials allegedly found methamphetamine in the house.

As a result, officials said Ronald Clauson, 51, and Morton Alfrey, 61, both of Hiawatha, were arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Jail on possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Co. officials search for a missing boy on Feb. 6, 2023.
6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence
Robert E. Love Jr.
Man accused of killing Topeka woman in chase arrested more than 1 year later
FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss
Franklin Co. Game Warden Twellmann saves a buck on Feb. 6, 2023.
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
Patricia Nichols (left), Sheila Walker (center), Marques Cates (right).
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop

Latest News

FILE
Topeka alleys close as crews work to complete sewer repairs
Topeka crash
Morning two-vehicle crash slows traffic in southeast Topeka
FILE
K-State names interim faculty athletics supervisor effective immediately
Two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning slows traffic in southeast Topeka
Morning two-vehicle crash slows traffic in southeast Topeka