FORK IN THE ROAD: Nauling’s BBQ & Soul Food brings home cooking to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rodrick and Kim Nauling started their barbeque restaurant in Junction City back in 2018 before moving it to Topeka at the end of 2021.

Rodrick says the food they serve is the same food he’s been making his whole life.

“This is what I grew up cooking since about 9, 10 years old. These were the meals that I learned to cook on Sundays. On the way home from church my mom would ask ‘okay what are we having?’ If I named a meal she’d be like ‘okay we’re stopping at the store, getting the stuff, and that’s what you’re cooking.”

Kim also does her part to help the restaurant and she was instrumental in getting off the ground, all while working other jobs.

“I have my own businesses myself. And I knew he had a good product and with him having a good product, I talked him into making it a business,” Kim said.

As far as the menu goes, there are a few different favorites.

“Brisket’s the main one. I sell out of brisket and ribs everyday. We now do catfish everyday, we used to only do it on Fridays but we now offer it everyday,” Rodrick said.

They said the reception to their restaurant here in Topeka has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Topeka blew us away. I think we spent the first month or so being sold out by 1:00,” said Rodrick.

The success and popularity of the restaurant has led the Nauling’s to start thinking about their future plans.

“We have some things in the works, we do plan on expanding. We’re looking to get another building and to keep this one. We love this location,” Kim said.

Nauling’s BBQ & Soul Food is open weekdays from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

