Expert advice for managing recurring subscriptions

71% of users in Chase survey say they waste more than $50 per month on unused services
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - According to a 2022 Chase survey, 71% of cardholders report they pay more than $50 per month for recurring services they no longer need.

Experts suggest you audit your accounts at least once a year to make sure you aren’t paying for unused subscriptions.

These services could be subscription boxes, streaming platforms, gym memberships, or any other monthly charge for something you don’t use.

There are several tools available to help you track recurring fees and make it easier to cancel things you do not need.

RocketMoney, which used to be known as True Bill, is a free app to download that tracks your spending and helps you cancel unwanted subscriptions. It can even negotiate cell phone and cable bills and get refunds from some banks. You can use the free or premium version, ranging in price from $3 to $12 per month.

Asktrim works similarly to RocketMoney and offers a way to text as well. There’s a 14-day free trial, after that it’s $99 a year.

PocketGuard helps you analyze your spending and negotiate better rates. There’s a free version of the app or upgrade to PocketGuard Plus for $34.99 a year.

Many banking apps like Chase and Capital One also make it easy to monitor spending and find recurring payments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Co. officials search for a missing boy on Feb. 6, 2023.
6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence
FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss
Franklin Co. Game Warden Twellmann saves a buck on Feb. 6, 2023.
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
Robert E. Love Jr.
Man accused of killing Topeka woman in chase arrested more than 1 year later
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Verbal sparring reason for benching KC-Wyandotte, Highland Park boys’ basketball game

Latest News

Clinton Dam Road detour on Feb. 8, 2023.
Clinton Dam road to close as crews grade shoulders
FILE
Topeka man arrested after not using turn signal leads officials to find meth
Chair Jerome Powell has been stressing that the Fed's campaign to conquer high inflation is far...
Fed Chair Powell sees ‘significant’ inflation drop in 2023
Veterans learn more about how the recent PACT Act expands their coverage for conditions...
Eastern Kansas VA hosts 2nd Pact Act Resource Meeting