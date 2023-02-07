Eastern Kansas VA hosts 2nd Pact Act Resource Meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Veterans Affairs office of Eastern Kansas is offering several PACT Act resource meetings in the coming weeks. Today’s meeting was held at Prairie Band Casino and Resort in Mayetta and offered guidance on enrolling for benefits within the VA, filing claims and conducting screenings.

PACT stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics and was signed into law in August of 2022. The act expanded health care through the VA to veterans of Vietnam, the Gulf War and post 9/11 combat veterans.

The act also adds to the list of health conditions presumed to be caused by exposure in combat such as burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances. Ronald Zink is a Vietnam paratrooper veteran and says the main goal of these events is to educate veteran on what benefits are available to them.

“Our main purpose with the veterans is to educate the average Joe about their Vietnam and other war benefits through the VA,” said Zink. “There are so many things.”

Sarah Dernovish is a public affairs specialist with the VA and was the keynote speaker at today’s resource meeting. She says it’s important that veterans be aware of what’s changed in the new act and what it means for them.

“We want them to know that there are now new conditions that they are calling presumptive conditions,” said Dernovish. “Before, you would have to prove that that condition from from your military service, what the Pact Act did was make those presumptive, so we are automatically assuming that those conditions are connecting with your military service which means you have more healthcare available to you and possibly more benefits as well.”

Upcoming resource meetings from the VA of Eastern Kansas are as follow:

Emporia at American Legion Post 5 - Saturday, February 11 from 1pm - 4pm.

Leavenworth/Basehor at 3450 S 4th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048 - Tuesday, February 28 from 2pm - 5pm.

Iola at Saint John’s Parish Center 515 S State St. Iola, KS 66749 - Saturday, March 4 from 1pm - 4pm.

Sabetha, KS - Saturday, March 11 - TIME AND LOACATION TO BE DETERMINED.

