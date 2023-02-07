Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop, police say

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a residential area.(Hopkins Co. Jail)
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A driver in Kentucky is accused of drinking beer during a routine traffic stop, according to the Madisonville Police Department.

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a residential area.

Officers said they could smell alcohol when they pulled him over and could see an open can of beer in the console along with other open cans in the car.

When the officer returned to his patrol car to run Craig’s license, he said he could see him take a drink out of the beer can.

According to authorities, Craig failed field sobriety tests and at one point told the officer he forgot how to count. He also admitted to drinking and vaping a THC pen.

Officials said Craig had a blood alcohol concentration of .121.

