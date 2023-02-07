Controlled burn planned Tuesday at Topeka Regional Airport

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you see smoke coming from South Topeka Tuesday, don’t be alarmed.

The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority is planning a controlled burn at Topeka Regional Airport. If preparations go as planned, it’s expected to begin around 9 a.m. Tuesday at Forbes Field.

MTAA fire officials say they do the burns to get rid of vegetation, which can mitigate the numbers of wildlife living and eating around the airfield. Those animals, such as deer and coyote, can pose a risk to aircraft if they get onto the grounds.

The MTAA conducted a similar controlled burn last October.

