Clinton Dam road to close as crews grade shoulders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The road over Clinton Dam will close as crews work to grade the shoulders.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says that between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials will close the road across the Clinton Dam to allow maintenance crews safe access to grade the road shoulders.

The Corps indicated that crews will also work on the shoulders through the spillway area just north of the dam, so drivers should use caution, consideration and patience as they navigate the area.

Officials have asked drivers to use the road through the outlet, which takes about one minute longer than the dam road until work has been completed.

