Clinton Dam road to close as crews grade shoulders

Clinton Dam Road detour on Feb. 8, 2023.
Clinton Dam Road detour on Feb. 8, 2023.(Corps of Engineers)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The road over Clinton Dam will close as crews work to grade the shoulders.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says that between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials will close the road across the Clinton Dam to allow maintenance crews safe access to grade the road shoulders.

The Corps indicated that crews will also work on the shoulders through the spillway area just north of the dam, so drivers should use caution, consideration and patience as they navigate the area.

Officials have asked drivers to use the road through the outlet, which takes about one minute longer than the dam road until work has been completed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Co. officials search for a missing boy on Feb. 6, 2023.
6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence
FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss
Franklin Co. Game Warden Twellmann saves a buck on Feb. 6, 2023.
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
Robert E. Love Jr.
Man accused of killing Topeka woman in chase arrested more than 1 year later
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Verbal sparring reason for benching KC-Wyandotte, Highland Park boys’ basketball game

Latest News

FILE - A surveillance camera image shows 32-year-old Joseph Jones walking into a Target store...
Shooting at Nebraska Target highlights gaps in gun laws
FILE
Legislation to expand Medicaid access in Kansas introduced in House, Senate
FILE — A crash between a train and a semi took place north of Pleasant Hill on Hereford Road.
Highway patrol investigating fatal crash involving Amtrak train, FedEx truck
FILE
Topeka man arrested after not using turn signal leads officials to find meth