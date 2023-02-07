Chiefs’ wide receiver sending 2 lucky fans to Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for photographs with a local area...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for photographs with a local area youth football team before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Phoenix for football’s biggest night and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to send two lucky fans to the action.

Smith-Schuster and his non-profit, the JuJu Foundation, have teamed up with a charitable platform, CAUZEO, to host an online fundraiser. Fans can purchase a $10 ticket to enter a drawing that will send the winner and their guest to Phoenix for two nights. Winnings also include airfare allowance, hotel and two lower-level tickets to Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium.

One runner-up winner will receive an autographed JuJu Smith-Schuster jersey.

Donors can enter by visiting https://go.cauzeo.com/juju until 7:00 p.m. CST on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Proceeds from the campaign will support the JuJu Foundation which focuses on youth initiatives, including free football and gaming camps, holiday shopping events, hunger relief initiatives, cancer awareness initiatives and partnerships with local organizations..

