Army cuts tax preparation services on Fort Riley ahead of tax season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of the 2023 tax season, the U.S. Army cut tax preparation services for those on Fort Riley due to an increase in workload.

Officials at Fort Riley have announced that the Fort Riley Legal Assistance Office will no longer operate a Tax Center following the Army Office of The Judge Advocate General’s October announcement.

In October, the Army said Staff Judge Advocate offices throughout the Army will no longer provide tax preparation services at any installation.

Fort Riley noted that its own Tax Assistance Center and the Internal Revenue Service’s Voluntary Income Tax Assistance Program were used to provide tax preparation services for those eligible to receive legal assistance under Army Regulation 27-3.

According to the Army, the move was made after an increase in workloads in recent years. Now, soldiers, families and retirees can get tax preparation services through Military One Source. It said MilTax does not serve retirees after their first year of separation nor veterans.

Tax preparation assistance is also available through the IRS.

Officials noted that the Fort Riley Legal Assistance Office will not be able to provide copies of previous tax returns for clients or any information contained in the return. For those documents, residents will need to contact the IRS. However, the Office will continue to provide tax preparation for Gold Star Families and legal advice on tax controversies.

