White Concert Hall holds All-American band concert

By Alex Carter
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - White Concert Hall at Washburn University hosted an All-American concert Sunday afternoon.

Sigma Alpha Iota, an international music fraternity presented the event and members say the proceeds go toward a great cause.

“The money we raise goes to give scholarships to Washburn girls who are members of the local SAI,” said Norma Pettijohn, treasurer of Sigma Alpha Iota.

Dr. Stephen Patterson, who served as commander of the Kansas Army National Guard Band, used his background as inspiration for the performance.

“I have composed some music on my own... none of it was featured today but the military music I did several tunes back then and made a lot of arrangements... probably 20 something different arrangements of music we played in the Army band,” Dr. Patterson said.

Patterson says the concert has changed since it started a half-century ago.

“This concert is a legacy concert of a program that was started 50 years ago, 1973. At that time it was all march music, American marches from American composers and it has evolved to what we have today which is just playing American music of all genres.”

Dr. Patterson says he hopes audiences take one thing from the performance.

“Music is good for everybody, it makes you smile.”

