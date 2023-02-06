Verbal sparring reason for benching KC-Wyandotte, Highland Park boys’ basketball game

Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.(MGN)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trash talking that got out of hand is the reason a KCK school district spokesperson says school officials decided to cancel last Friday’s boys’ basketball game between Wyandotte and Topeka’s Highland Park High School.

Edwin Birch, executive director of communications for Kansas City, Kan. Public Schools, said the verbal sparring began as the teams were on the court warming up Friday night. He said it was an “unsportsmanlike situation” that staff members from both schools could not get settled down. He said a mutual decision was made to cancel the JV and Varsity contests to keep the situation from escalating.

“It was unsportsmanlike conduct we do not want to tolerate,” Birch told 13 NEWS. “It is unfortunate. Hopefully the student athletes have learned something from this.”

Birch said the situation did not involve anything physical. He said the district continues investigating reports of threats made on social media.

Dr. Aarion L. Gray, General Director of Instructional Services for Topeka Public Schools, shared a message sent to Highland Park families Friday night, informing them the student athletes were returning home early.

“(We) are not proceeding with the game due to our concern regarding safety after observing the conduct of some students at Wyandotte,” Gray wrote in his note. “Safety is our top priority and when we feel the environment is unsafe, we will conclude the game and ensure our students safely return to school. We appreciate the cooperation from the Wyandotte administrative team.”

Birch said discussions are underway about whether or not the game will be rescheduled.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis and Nena Ramirez
Oakland couple released from hospital following alleged attempted murder
FILE
2 drivers pronounced dead after head-on collision in NW Kan.
FILE
Lecompton native who helped lead Steelers to 2 Super Bowl victories dies at 70
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing down
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced

Latest News

Cars drive along a newly completed section of Tyler St. between Lyman St. and Beverly St....
City of Topeka announces 2023 “Fix Our Streets” Projects
Authorities were on the scene of a water rescue at Shawnee Mission Park Monday morning.
Officials recover body of man who drowned after falling through Shawnee Mission Lake ice
The Capper Foundation received a four-star rating for the tenth year from a non-profit website...
Capper receives four-star ranking in performance for tenth consecutive year
Crews work to extinguish a fire near the Governor's Mansion on Feb. 6, 2023.
One arrested for grass fire near Cedar Crest in Topeka