Two behind bars after meth found in Hiawatha apartment following search

Latisha Campbell (left) Austin Cook (right)
Latisha Campbell (left) Austin Cook (right)(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a search warrant was executed over the weekend, two people were arrested after meth was found in a Hiawatha apartment.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, officials executed a search warrant at 715 1/2 Oregon St. Apt. 2 in Hiawatha in connection to an ongoing investigation.

During the search, illegal drugs were allegedly found.

As a result, officials said Latisha Campbell, 31, of Fairview, was arrested on two $2,500 warrants out of Brown Co. for probation violation. She was also booked into jail on possession of meth, possession of opiates, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony obstruction.

The Sheriff’s Office also said Austin Cook, 40, of Hiawatha, was arrested and booked into jail on possession of meth, possession of opiates, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony obstruction.

The investigation remains ongoing.

