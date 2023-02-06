Topeka man lands behind bars after meth found following stolen car chase

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Brown County after methamphetamine was found following a stolen car chase over the weekend.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials were notified that a vehicle stolen from Hiawatha days before had been found near 130th and Falcon Rd. on the Kickapoo reservation.

Around 8 a.m., when officials went to make contact with the vehicle, it drove away from the home, failed to yield to emergency sirens and initiated a chase. The vehicle had pulled into a field near 220th and Acorn where the driver, Tristan Morris, 26, of Topeka, was arrested.

Morris was booked into the Brown Co. Jail on:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony obstruction

Possession of stolen property

Flee and attempt to elude

Reckless driving

No driver’s license

Officials also noted that Morris had felony warrants out of Brown Co. already on a probation violation and failure to appear, as well as a Douglas Co., Neb., felony warrant for failure to appear.

The Sheriff’s Office said no injuries were reported as a result of the chase. The Kickapoo, Iowa and Sac and Fox Police Departments as well as the Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office and Sabetha Police Departments aided in the case.

