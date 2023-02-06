Topeka man lands behind bars after meth found following stolen car chase

Tristan Morris
Tristan Morris(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Brown County after methamphetamine was found following a stolen car chase over the weekend.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials were notified that a vehicle stolen from Hiawatha days before had been found near 130th and Falcon Rd. on the Kickapoo reservation.

Around 8 a.m., when officials went to make contact with the vehicle, it drove away from the home, failed to yield to emergency sirens and initiated a chase. The vehicle had pulled into a field near 220th and Acorn where the driver, Tristan Morris, 26, of Topeka, was arrested.

Morris was booked into the Brown Co. Jail on:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Felony obstruction
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Flee and attempt to elude
  • Reckless driving
  • No driver’s license

Officials also noted that Morris had felony warrants out of Brown Co. already on a probation violation and failure to appear, as well as a Douglas Co., Neb., felony warrant for failure to appear.

The Sheriff’s Office said no injuries were reported as a result of the chase. The Kickapoo, Iowa and Sac and Fox Police Departments as well as the Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office and Sabetha Police Departments aided in the case.

