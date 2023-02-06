Topeka man jailed for DUI after found driving minivan with mismatched plates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for driving under the influence of drugs after it was found the license plate did not match the minivan he was driving and he attempted to outrun officials.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says just after 1:30 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 6, Dominick A. Howard, 29, of Topeka, was arrested after a brief vehicle and foot chase that started near SW 10th and SW Kent Pl.

Officials indicated that a Drug Recognition Expert deputy tried to stop a blue 1998 Nissan Quest minivan near SW 10th and Kent Pl. with a license plate that did not belong to the vehicle. The driver, identified as Howard, failed to stop and started a chase.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Howard quickly bailed from the minivan and ran in the 900 block of SW Kent Pl. Officers with the Topeka Police Department aided and was able to find Howard running in the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Rd.

Officials said Howard was arrested without further incident. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement

Possession of stolen property

Driving under the influence of drugs

Operating a vehicle with no interlock device

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Improper driving on a landed roadway

The case remains open as Howard remains behind bars with no bond listed.

