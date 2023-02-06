Topeka animal shelter fighting overpopulation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local animal shelter is reducing prices on sterilization procedures amidst overpopulation issues.

Pitbull’s and Pitbull appearing dog mixes are taking over shelter space at Helping Hands Humane Society. The animal shelter is working hard this February to combat the issue with reduced spaying and neutering for the public.

“We’ve seen an influx of animals coming in, especially dogs, this year so it’s just that it seems to be the breed is the Pitbulls,” said Margaret Price, Manager of Admissions and Kennels. “We find them very good pets so we are just trying to get as many into a home, but also we need to spay and neuter them so we don’t keep getting them.”

Out of the nearly two hundred dogs that Helping Hands is currently housing, 76 are Pitbull appearing mixes.

Matt Difede and Lynn Difede adopted their own Pitbull mix today amidst the month-long special, “We actually adopted a Pitbull Terrior mix about two years ago from this very shelter and he turned out to be amazing, so we wanted to kind of double up,” said Matt Difede.

Pitbull’s are often stereotyped as aggressive, making it hard for animal shelters to get them adopted. The Difede family has had a different expeirence with the breed.

“He’s never been aggressive ever so it’s just what the owner does to the dog not the breed itself.”

The shelter hopes the reduction in price for the breed will decrease the amount of Pitbull’s they are intaking.

