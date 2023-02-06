Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop

Patricia Nichols (left), Sheila Walker (center), Marques Cates (right).
Patricia Nichols (left), Sheila Walker (center), Marques Cates (right).(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after loaded syringes, guns and drugs were found during a Jackson Co. traffic stop.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday, Feb. 4, a deputy pulled over a 2007 Pontiac G6 that had been headed south on U.S. Highway 75 near 126th Rd.

During the stop, officials said the deputy found what was believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, two 9 mm handguns, multiple loaded syringes, marijuana, 50 pills of suboxone (the brand name for naloxone to treat opioid addiction) and other drug paraphernalia.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Patricia Nichols, 45, of Wamego, and two passengers, Sheila Walker, 46, of Topeka, and Marques Cates, 27, of El Dorado, were all arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on:

  • Nichols
    • Distribution of a stimulant
    • Criminal use of weapons
    • Possession of opiates
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Walker
    • Possession of opiates
    • Criminal use of weapons
    • Possession of marijuana
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Cates
    • Possession of a controlled substance
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia

